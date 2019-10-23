Chilean Copper Miners Working For Codelco to Join Wednesday, Thursday Protests - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Employees of Chile's state-owned Codelco copper mining giant are joining the national demonstrations that will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, the Confederation of Copper Workers has announced.

"We join the national protest called by UnidadSocialCh. [Chilean social unions] this October 23 and 24," the confederation, which represents Codelco workers, said on Twitter.

A state of emergency was announced by Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on October 18, when protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses.

Curfews have been issued in various cities, including the capital, for four days in a row amid the protests that have led to the death of at least seven people.

Pinera said over the weekend that he was suspending the planned subway fare increase, but riots continued in the capital Santiago and in Valparaiso and Concepcion.