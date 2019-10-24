UrduPoint.com
Chilean Police Again Dispersing Protesters In Central Santiago - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Chilean police are dispersing thousands of demonstrators in the center of the Chilean capital of Santiago, media reported.

The security officers used tear gas to suppress the rally, the 24 Horas news outlet reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the police used tear gas and water cannons against the demonstrators in Santiago.

The authorities declared a curfew in the Santiago metropolitan region, which will begin at 10:00 p.m. and last through 04:00 a.m., which is four hours shorter than the previously imposed curfew.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in the unrest in Chile grew to 18.

The protests erupted in Chile earlier in October against the authorities' decision to raise public transport fares. The rallies subsequently grew into larger anti-government protests and turned violent.

