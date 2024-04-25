Open Menu

China Continues To Battle Flood In Pearl River Basin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

China continues to battle flood in Pearl River basin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources is intensifying precautionary measures against flooding as heavy rain continues to lash southern China.

The ministry has forecasted heavy rainfall to continue across the country's southern and southwestern regions from Wednesday to Friday, with rainstorms hitting parts of the Pearl River basin.

Affected by heavy downpours, water levels in three of the basin's rivers -- the Beijiang, Dongjiang and Hanjiang rivers -- are expected to exceed warning levels, the ministry said.

The ministry has strengthened forecasts, early warnings and contingency measures in flood prevention work and carried out real-time monitoring of reservoirs and waterways in the Pearl River basin.

As rainstorms add risk of floods and mountain torrents in some small and medium-sized rivers in Beijiang River, the ministry will monitor the weather closely and strengthen consultation, research and information transmission.

The current situation in the Beijiang, Dongjiang and Hanjiang rivers remains generally stable. As heavy rainfall continues, more flood-control measures in the Pearl River Basin are underway, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water China From

Recent Stories

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

32 minutes ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

2 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

2 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

3 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

4 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

16 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

16 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

16 hours ago

More Stories From World