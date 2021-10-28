China discovers large gold mine

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:01 PM

A large gold mine with an initially estimated gold reserve of 31.55 tonnes has been discovered in central China's Henan Province

According to the provincial bureau of geology and mineral exploration and development, the mine is in Zhuzhuang Township in Tongbai County, Chinese media report.

The estimated gold reserve at the mine is likely to exceed 50 tonnes by the end of this year after further exploration, it said.

For decades, Henan Province has remained China's second-largest gold-producing region.

In 2016, local geology and mineral exploration authorities also discovered a large gold mine in Tongbai County. With a gold reserve of about 105 tonnes, the mine has 80 years of development potential.

