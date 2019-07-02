China donates 1,067 tons of wheat to Lebanon

China donated on Tuesday 1,067 tons of wheat to Lebanon for the country's vulnerable citizens and Syrian refugees

"This is not the first time that China supports Lebanon and helps its people on the humanitarian, social and national levels," Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kuyumjian said during a signature ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in Beirut.

Kuyumjian, who signed the wheat agreement with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian, said he hoped to boost relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Wang said that this donation aims to support Syrian refugees and their host communities in Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Yemen.

Wang assured that China is committed to working with the international community to solve regional conflicts while seeking to secure stability in the middle East.