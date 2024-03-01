Open Menu

China Focus: Story Of "bear Brothers" Manifest Evolution Of Chinese Animation

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China Focus: Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) "YOLO" "Article 20" "Pegasus 2," these are the big Names that caught the most attention in China's domestic film market during the 2024 Spring Festival holiday.

However, apart from these eye-catching titles, young audiences were also greeted by two old friends: the bear brothers from the "Boonie Bears" animation series.

During this year's Spring Festival holiday, the lastest "Boonie Bears" film--"Boonie Bears: Time Twist" ('Time Twist' for short) met the audience on the big screen. As of Friday, the film's total box office reached 1.84 billion Yuan (about 259 million U.

S. Dollars), which surpassed the 1.495-billion-yuan box office record set by the series' previous installment, and making it the highest-grossing "Boonie Bear" film ever.

In total, the "Boonie Bears" films have so far generated a box office of more than 7 billion yuan. This is an unparalleled commercial success in the field of Chinese animation.

The success of the series can be attributed to many factors: improvement in animation quality, more mature and complex story, and involvement of popular cultural elements. Suffice to say, the development of "Boonie Bears" is the epitome of the Chinese animation evolution.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Young Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

14 minutes ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

1 hour ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

4 hours ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

13 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

15 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

14 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

14 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

14 hours ago

More Stories From World