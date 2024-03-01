China Focus: Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) "YOLO" "Article 20" "Pegasus 2," these are the big Names that caught the most attention in China's domestic film market during the 2024 Spring Festival holiday.

However, apart from these eye-catching titles, young audiences were also greeted by two old friends: the bear brothers from the "Boonie Bears" animation series.

During this year's Spring Festival holiday, the lastest "Boonie Bears" film--"Boonie Bears: Time Twist" ('Time Twist' for short) met the audience on the big screen. As of Friday, the film's total box office reached 1.84 billion Yuan (about 259 million U.

S. Dollars), which surpassed the 1.495-billion-yuan box office record set by the series' previous installment, and making it the highest-grossing "Boonie Bear" film ever.

In total, the "Boonie Bears" films have so far generated a box office of more than 7 billion yuan. This is an unparalleled commercial success in the field of Chinese animation.

The success of the series can be attributed to many factors: improvement in animation quality, more mature and complex story, and involvement of popular cultural elements. Suffice to say, the development of "Boonie Bears" is the epitome of the Chinese animation evolution.