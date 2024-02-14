China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Adorned with red ribbons on the nose and paper cuttings of auspicious Chinese characters on the windows, a public electric bus was transformed into a wedding bus, cutting a dashing figure on the road.

"The wedding bus is spacious enough to accommodate my family and friends. We sat together and had a jolly time singing and playing games along the way," said the newlywed Zhang Qingqing, who rented a bus for her wedding day transport in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

In China, it has been a common practice for couples to hire a fleet of some 10 sedans on their big day to transport them and their guests to the wedding venue.

"It would cost a lot, and my family and friends have to be scattered in different cars, where it is easy to feel bored and lonely," said Zhang.

Before the wedding, Zhang found out through a social media platform that hiring a wedding bus had been in vogue among many young newlyweds. The photos of various novel, unique, and trendy wedding buses shared by netizens captured Zhang's heart instantly.