China green food expo draws global specialities

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :From French red wine to American ham, Malaysian bread and China's hot-selling farm produce, the 12th China Green Food Expo that opened Friday in the east China city of Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province, is an occasion for gourmets.

The expo co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and the Jiangxi provincial government will run through Monday.

It offers 40,000 square meters of space for more than 2,000 exhibitors from home and abroad.

According to the organizers, exhibitors hail from more than 30 countries including green food enterprises from 13 Chinese provinces and municipalities.

Six forums will be held during the expo to focus on green food marketing and the development of the modern supply chain. The procurement of agricultural products is expected to take place at the expo.