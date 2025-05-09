China Increases Lifelong Learning Options Via New University-led Courses
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Four hundred colleges and universities in China have launched lifelong learning projects as part of a national effort to develop a society that cherishes learning, according to an event that opened Thursday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.
Around 700 projects, offered both online and offline, have been introduced, spanning areas such as digital technology development, AI application and rural revitalization. These courses are tailored to serve a wide range of learners, including migrant workers, rural teachers and senior citizens.
At this event aimed at promoting lifelong learning, Wang Ming, vice president of Beijing Normal University, highlighted that lifelong learning is essential for building an educational powerhouse. "Universities, as key hubs for talent cultivation, scientific research, social services, cultural innovation and international exchange, play a vital role in building a learning society," he said.
The push for a lifelong learning culture in China echoes the goals set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which called for the building of a society and country of learning in which lifelong learning is pursued by all.
In late December 2024, an online education platform dedicated to promoting lifelong learning accessibility was officially launched and made available to the public. This platform debuted with an initial offering of 1,000 courses, which were divided into six categories -- scientific literacy, workplace skills, cultural literacy, hobbies and interests, continuing education and silver-age education.
According to Wu Yan, deputy minister of the Ministry of Education, China will build a lifelong learning service system that operates around the clock and reaches all regions, thus ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to keep learning.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
More Stories From World
-
China increases lifelong learning options via new university-led courses3 minutes ago
-
European leaders congratulate newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, express hope for peace13 minutes ago
-
Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil visit to mark 130 yrs of ties23 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak arrives in Istanbul for official visit to Türkiye53 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV1 hour ago
-
Xi says China-Russia relations more confident, stable and resilient in new era1 hour ago
-
Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens near Miercurea Sibiului2 hours ago
-
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen extend support to Indian pilgrim family at Haram Sharif2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges dialogue to lower tensions on Korean Peninsula amid challenges2 hours ago
-
DG Hajj visits Pakistani Pilgrims' hotels, inquires about food, accommodation facilities3 hours ago
-
Kashmir advocacy group uses digital truck to highlight call for Int'l probe into Pahalgam attack4 hours ago
-
UN chief again calls on India & Pakistan to de-escalate as tensions grow12 hours ago