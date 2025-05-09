Fatima Bint Mubarak Arrives In Istanbul For Official Visit To Türkiye
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, arrived in Istanbul on Friday for an official three-day visit to the Republic of Türkiye.
She was received upon arrival by Emine Erdogan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye.
Emine Erdogan expressed her warm welcome to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, praising her as a global role model in women’s leadership, social work, and humanitarian efforts.
She emphasised that the visit represents a significant opportunity to explore ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in social and humanitarian fields, women’s empowerment, child and family support, and the exchange of successful experiences in these areas.
For her part, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her pleasure at visiting the Republic of Türkiye, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
She added that the visit aligns with the UAE’s commitment to strengthening and expanding its strategic relations with the Republic of Türkiye, advancing towards broader horizons of partnership and constructive cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries and peoples, particularly in social, cultural, and scientific fields.
H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said, "Through this visit, we look forward to exchanging successful experiences between the two countries in areas that benefit communities and promote sustainable development.
"
Accompanying H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is a delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
The delegation also includes Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union; Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood.
