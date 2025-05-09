Open Menu

European Leaders Congratulate Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, Express Hope For Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) European leaders congratulated newly-elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday while signaling for hope and peace across the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the election a “historic moment” for the Catholic Church, extending a “message of fraternity” on X.

“May this new pontificate be one of peace and hope,” he said.

Newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also congratulated the new pontiff, whom he called “an anchor for justice and reconciliation.”

“May your pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also wrote on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Pope Leo as well, calling his election “a deeply profound moment of joy.

“The Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world,” Starmer noted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa issued a joint statement expressing “confidence” that the new pontiff will use his voice on the global stage to promote peace, human dignity and unity.

“The European Union stands ready to work closely with the Holy See to confront global challenges and nurture a spirit of solidarity, respect and kindness,” the statement added.

