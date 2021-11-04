UrduPoint.com

China Outraged By Visit Of European Parliament Delegation To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

China Outraged by Visit of European Parliament Delegation to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) China has made a submission to the European Union and expressed outrage in connection with a visit by the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation, arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit. The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and other high-ranking officials. The parties will discuss Taiwan's experience in combating purported disinformation, attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber resilience.

"China expresses indignation and a strong protest against the visit of the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan. We have already made a strict submission to the EU," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

He stressed that the "One China" principle is the political basis of bilateral relations between China and the EU. According to Wang, this principle has become a universally accepted norm in international relations. He pointed out that, in compliance with this principle, the countries that have diplomatic relations with China cannot have official contacts with Taiwan.

"China calls on the European Union to correct its mistakes and not send false signals to the separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence, as well as to avoid damaging relations between China and the EU," he added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically-elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Education China Parliament Democracy European Union Visit Beijing Independence Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

7 minutes ago
 SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegatio ..

SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegation

8 minutes ago
 Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Te ..

Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Technology Innovation at COP26

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine, US to Sign New Charter of Strategic Partn ..

Ukraine, US to Sign New Charter of Strategic Partnership Commission - Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 NCM forecasts weather fluctuations till Monday

NCM forecasts weather fluctuations till Monday

23 minutes ago
 Telecom exec linked to Myanmar junta gunned down

Telecom exec linked to Myanmar junta gunned down

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.