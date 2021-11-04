China Outraged by Visit of European Parliament Delegation to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) China has made a submission to the European Union and expressed outrage in connection with a visit by the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation, arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit. The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and other high-ranking officials. The parties will discuss Taiwan's experience in combating purported disinformation, attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber resilience.

"China expresses indignation and a strong protest against the visit of the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan. We have already made a strict submission to the EU," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

He stressed that the "One China" principle is the political basis of bilateral relations between China and the EU. According to Wang, this principle has become a universally accepted norm in international relations. He pointed out that, in compliance with this principle, the countries that have diplomatic relations with China cannot have official contacts with Taiwan.

"China calls on the European Union to correct its mistakes and not send false signals to the separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence, as well as to avoid damaging relations between China and the EU," he added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically-elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.