UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Reserves Right To Respond To Australia's New Polices On Hong Kong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

China Says Reserves Right to Respond to Australia's New Polices on Hong Kong

China reserves the right to respond to Australia's new policies of extending immigration options for Hong Kong residents and halting its extradition agreement with the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) China reserves the right to respond to Australia's new policies of extending immigration options for Hong Kong residents and halting its extradition agreement with the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"China does not accept this and expresses strong condemnation, while reserving the rights to make further responses. Australia needs to bear all the consequences because of this," Zhao said during a regular press briefing.

China's reaction followed a statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who announced new policies to offer assistance to Hong Kong residents after Beijing introduced the new national security law in the city.

Australia decided to extend visas for some categories of Hong Kong passport holders and announced the suspension of an extradition treaty with the region.

In response to the new national security law, a number of countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, took similar actions to offer assistance to Hong Kong residents.

Beijing and the local government in Hong Kong argued that the new law only serves the purpose of safeguarding China's national security. But a large number of countries in the West views the new law as undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint statement with the United Kingdom in 1984.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Condemnation China Canada Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

2 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

59 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.