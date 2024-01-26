Open Menu

China Southern Airlines To Resume Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad Flights From Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

China Southern Airlines, a flag carrier of China, will resume flights on the Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route from Saturday (January 27)

The resumption of service comes nearly 15 years after the route was suspended in July 2009.

The flight for the Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad round trip, numbered CZ8019/20, is scheduled to be carried out every Saturday.

The outbound flight CZ8019 is scheduled to leave Urumqi at 8:40 BJT, arrive at Kashgar at 10:40 BJT, depart from Kashgar at 13:00 BJT, and arrive at Islamabad at 11:50 local time.

The return flight CZ8020 is scheduled to take off from Islamabad at 13:20 local time, arrive at Kashgar at 18:20BJT, depart from Kashgar at 20:50 BJT, and arrive in Urumqi at 22:45 BJT.

According to local media, the revival of the Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route will increase the number of routes operated by China Southern Airlines between Xinjiang and Pakistani cities to three, following connections established from Urumqi to Islamabad and Lahore.

The decision to resume the Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route is part of China Southern’s strategy to expand its international operations and enhance connectivity between China and Pakistan.

The route will provide convenient air travel options for passengers traveling between Xinjiang and cities in Pakistan, further strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the two regions.

