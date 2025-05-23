China Steps Up Poverty Reduction Cooperation With SCO Countries: Mao Ning
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Since assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China has hosted a series of events focused on the SCO Year of Sustainable Development, aiming to deepen cooperation with SCO countries in poverty reduction and promote sustainable socioeconomic development across the region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about the recent 2025 SCO Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, Mao noted, saying that China, as the current SCO president, stands ready to strengthen policy communication with all parties, share poverty reduction experience, deepen practical cooperation, and support more countries in exploring development paths suited to their national conditions.
The letter was warmly received by representatives from SCO countries, who viewed it as a reflection of the high importance President Xi places on poverty alleviation and sustainable development, as well as his hope to deepen exchanges and mutual learning among SCO members and build a community with a shared future, Mao added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
More Stories From World
-
China steps up poverty reduction cooperation with SCO countries: Mao Ning2 minutes ago
-
UNSC slams terrorist attack on Khuzdar school bus, calls for punishing those responsible2 hours ago
-
India violated Int'l law by targeting Pakistani civilian areas in recent attacks, Amb. Asim tells UN ..4 hours ago
-
DC directs to conduct operation against illegal profiteers in Qutta13 hours ago
-
Trucks carrying aid enter war-shattered Gaza for the first time in 80 days: UN15 hours ago
-
China's J-10 fighter jet reshaping landscape of global defense industry: expert22 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs world community's support as frontline state fighting against terrorism: Amb. Sheikh22 hours ago
-
"Invisible" Power Line Construction ensures zero impact on residents' electricity use23 hours ago
-
Reaffirming its support to Syria, Pakistan urges national reconciliation for country's stability23 hours ago
-
PHM holds ‘Moavineen Orientation’ session to ensure smooth pilgrims experience in Mashair days1 day ago
-
At World Health Assembly, Pakistan slams India's weaponization of water as 'grave risk' to public he ..1 day ago
-
Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai2 days ago