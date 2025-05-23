China steps up poverty reduction cooperation with SCO countries: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Since assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China has hosted a series of events focused on the SCO Year of Sustainable Development, aiming to deepen cooperation with SCO countries in poverty reduction and promote sustainable socioeconomic development across the region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about the recent 2025 SCO Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, Mao noted, saying that China, as the current SCO president, stands ready to strengthen policy communication with all parties, share poverty reduction experience, deepen practical cooperation, and support more countries in exploring development paths suited to their national conditions.

The letter was warmly received by representatives from SCO countries, who viewed it as a reflection of the high importance President Xi places on poverty alleviation and sustainable development, as well as his hope to deepen exchanges and mutual learning among SCO members and build a community with a shared future, Mao added.

