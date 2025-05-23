Around 63% Of Intending Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Via 244 Flights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Approximately 63 percent of Pakistani intending pilgrims (guests of Allah Almighty) have arrived in Saudi Arabia (Madinah and Makkah) under the government Hajj scheme since the commencement of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on April 29.
“As many as 55,642 pilgrims have arrived via 244 flights under the government scheme, while an 4,558 more intending pilgrims are scheduled to reach the holy land today via 19 more flights,” said Muhammad Umar Butt, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs here Friday.
Sharing further details with APP, he said that,that there are five scheduled flights from Lahore, nine from Karachi, three from Islamabad and two from Quetta today. This year, the Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) will host over 88,380 pilgrims under the government scheme and approximately 27,000 under the private scheme.
The flight operation will continue till May 31. The last flight to Madinah is scheduled to land on May 27, while the final flight to Makkah will arrive on May 31, he added.
He also stated that preparations for tents and other essential facilities at Mina and Arafat are in full swing.
Umar Butt said the pilgrims are being served high-quality meals in both Makkah and Madinah. In Madinah, 100% of the accommodation has been provided in the central area near Masjid al-Nabawi (SAWW).
In Makkah, pilgrims have been accommodated in the areas of Aziziyah, Batha Quraish, and Naseem.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia shortly to personally review the Hajj arrangements. The Federal Minister will also meet with Saudi officials and inspect the facilities, especially during the Mashair Days.
Umar Butt said that possession of the Nusuk Card is mandatory for entering Haram Sharif. Therefore, pilgrims are being issued Nusuk Cards through the Tawafa company, Al-Rajhi, shortly after their arrival.
The PHM is utilizing Pak Hajj App, two toll-free helplines 8002450028 and 8002450029 and WhatsApp numbers (+923700037425 and +923700037427 for prompt addressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints. Additionally, the spokesman said two central hospitals (one each at Makkah and Madina) and 12 dispensaries (9 in Makkah, 2 in Madinah and one Jeddah) are providing medical facilities to pilgrims, with 306 doctors and medical staff on duty. The PHM’s main hospitals are equipped with modern facilities, including ambulances, laboratories, X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, minor operating theatres and separate wards for men and women and isolation wards.
