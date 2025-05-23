Open Menu

UNSC Slams Terrorist Attack On Khuzdar School Bus, Calls For Punishing Those Responsible

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 10:10 AM

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Khuzdar school bus, calls for punishing those responsible

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in Pakistan's province of Balochistan, and called for bringing the culprits to justice.

"This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 6 Pakistani nationals, including 4 school-going children, along with 53 injured, 39 of them children," a press statement issued by the 15-member Council said.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The Council members urged all States to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement said.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

APP/ift

