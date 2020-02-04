UrduPoint.com
China Testing Russia's Triazavirin As Coronavirus Treatment - Russian Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

China is testing Russian antiviral drug Triazavirin as coronavirus treatment, the Russian deputy health minister, Sergei Kraevoi, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) China is testing Russian antiviral drug Triazavirin as coronavirus treatment, the Russian deputy health minister, Sergei Kraevoi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"They [China] took it to test it," Kraevoi told reporters.

According to the Medsintez plant, which is one of the developers, the drug targets the causes of illness but does not influence the immune system.

