MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) China is testing Russian antiviral drug Triazavirin as coronavirus treatment, the Russian deputy health minister, Sergei Kraevoi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"They [China] took it to test it," Kraevoi told reporters.

According to the Medsintez plant, which is one of the developers, the drug targets the causes of illness but does not influence the immune system.