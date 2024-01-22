China To Enhance Literary Exchanges With South Asian Countries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Center for China-South Asia Literary Exchanges of China Writers Association was launched in Chengdu to enhance literary exchanges between China and South Asian nations through forums, seminars, training, and mutual translation of literary works.
According to Hou Zhiming, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Vice Chairman of Sichuan Writers Association, the Center would be built into an international platform of writer exchange, literary work mutual translation and publication, literary exhibition, regional literary research, literary copyright trade and protection between China and South Asian countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.
Additionally, an international book fair for South Asian literary works, China-South Asia Literature Forum and China-South Asia Literature Training Seminar for Youth would be held in near future.
