Open Menu

China To Enhance Literary Exchanges With South Asian Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

China to enhance literary exchanges with South Asian countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Center for China-South Asia Literary Exchanges of China Writers Association was launched in Chengdu to enhance literary exchanges between China and South Asian nations through forums, seminars, training, and mutual translation of literary works.

According to Hou Zhiming, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Vice Chairman of Sichuan Writers Association, the Center would be built into an international platform of writer exchange, literary work mutual translation and publication, literary exhibition, regional literary research, literary copyright trade and protection between China and South Asian countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Additionally, an international book fair for South Asian literary works, China-South Asia Literature Forum and China-South Asia Literature Training Seminar for Youth would be held in near future.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Exchange China Chengdu Asia

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

24 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

33 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

42 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From World