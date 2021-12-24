UrduPoint.com

China To Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Due To Unrest - Reports

China will organize a flight to evacuate its citizens from the Solomon Islands where large-scale protests had taken place in Honiara, the capital city, the Chinese newspaper Global Times reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) China will organize a flight to evacuate its citizens from the Solomon Islands where large-scale protests had taken place in Honiara, the capital city, the Chinese newspaper Global Times reported.

A chartered flight will take Chinese citizens back to the country in December, the newspaper said citing a Chinese merchant working in the Solomon Islands. The priority will reportedly be given to the elderly.

According to the Global Times' report published on Thursday, many Chinese entrepreneurs suffered serious economic losses. Hundreds of Chinese citizens were left homeless due to the unrest in the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara.

The merchant said she had been told that the local government would provide compensation to those who had suffered losses, but had not yet received it.

In November, a series of violent protests erupted in Honiara demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The unrest claimed three lives while over 100 arrests were made. The situation was stabilized with the arrival of foreign forces, including troops and police from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

