China Urges Australia Against 'irresponsible Accusations' Over Naval Sonar Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Beijing on Monday warned Canberra against making "reckless and irresponsible accusations against China" after Australia said sonar pulses emitted by a Chinese warship "likely" injured its navy divers.

"We urge the Australian side to respect the facts, stop making reckless and irresponsible accusations against China," defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said, adding China "did not engage in any activities that may have affected the Australian divers".

Wu said the Australian version of events was "completely inconsistent with the facts", adding China "firmly opposes this and has made solemn representations to the Australian side".

"The Chinese military's 'Ningbo' destroyer took measures such as tracking, monitoring, identification, and verification in accordance with the law and regulations," Wu said.

