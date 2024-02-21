Open Menu

China's Car Rental Market Posts Robust Performance During Spring Festival Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's car rental market saw stellar performance during this year's Spring Festival holiday, with self-driving emerging as one of the mainstream travel choices.

The top four popular tourist destinations were Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai, respectively.

According to data from car renting company China Auto Rental, the order volume with a lease term of 10 days or more had increased by over 30 percent during this period.

The company's data also revealed a fresh trend during the holiday season -- a preference for self-driving tours following family gatherings.

For the first time, the car rental market saw double peaks within a single Spring Festival holiday.

During the period, young people continued to dominate as the Primary customer base, with the "post-90s" and "post-00s" accounting for about 50 percent of the total.

New energy vehicles, boasting stylish designs and smart features, were in high demand. Data showed that during the holiday, the average daily rental of new energy vehicles surged by about 300 percent compared to the same holiday period last year.

