(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) China's keen commitment to and successes in green development serve as an instructive model in promoting global green transition, said an Ethiopian expert.

China's green energy targets are driving the global energy transition momentum, eventually mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, a professor of public policy at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Noting the urgent need to exert concerted efforts toward the development of clean energy alternatives on a global scale, the expert commended China's leading role and its extensive efforts to fast-track its transition to clean energy.

"Definitely, there is going to be a transition, and the one country that is ready to push this development and retiring fossil fuels and coming into alternative green forms of energy is China. I see the blueprint in the Chinese economic development and the efforts that are being undertaken," said Costantinos.