(@ChaudhryMAli88)

North China's Hebei Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the five confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including two cases previously reported as asymptomatic infections.

The two new asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 were also reported in Shijiazhuang.

A total of 777 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 80 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.