UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hebei Reports Five New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:42 PM

China's Hebei reports five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

North China's Hebei Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :North China's Hebei Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the five confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including two cases previously reported as asymptomatic infections.

The two new asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 were also reported in Shijiazhuang.

A total of 777 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 80 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

‘I’ll step down if it is proven that any trade ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Dismisses Reports About ..

2 minutes ago

UK Confident of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Meet Im ..

3 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Butina Stage Lone Pickets Outside Latvi ..

3 minutes ago

India's Ban of 59 Popular Chinese Apps Becomes Per ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects 1,873 more ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.