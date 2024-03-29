Open Menu

China's Medical Equipment Market Reaches 1.27 Trillion Yuan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's medical equipment market reaches 1.27 trillion yuan

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) China's medical equipment market totaled 1.27 trillion Yuan (179 billion U.S. Dollars) in market capitalization in 2023, official statistics have shown.

The figure was announced by the China Association of Medical Equipment at the 2024 China Medical Equipment Conference, which opened in the city of Chongqing in southwest China on Friday.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Market Billion

Recent Stories

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

26 minutes ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

13 hours ago
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

13 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

13 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

13 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

13 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

13 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

13 hours ago

More Stories From World