CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) China's medical equipment market totaled 1.27 trillion Yuan (179 billion U.S. Dollars) in market capitalization in 2023, official statistics have shown.

The figure was announced by the China Association of Medical Equipment at the 2024 China Medical Equipment Conference, which opened in the city of Chongqing in southwest China on Friday.