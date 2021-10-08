(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.5 basis points to 2.105 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 9.6 basis points to 2.17 percent, the one-month rate went down 4 basis points to 2.

399 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.722 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.