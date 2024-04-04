China's Waterway Investment Soars In First 2 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's waterway network jumped 17 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, official data showed.
The investment came in at 27.33 billion Yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Southwest China's Yunnan Province led the expansion of waterway FAI among provincial-level regions, posting year-on-year growth of 277.7 percent. It was followed by north China's Tianjin Municipality, with an increase of 105.4 percent on a yearly basis.
The data also revealed that FAI in the country's road network hit 273.57 billion yuan in the January-February period, down 6.4 percent from the same period last year.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake31 seconds ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake44 seconds ago
-
China-Laos Railway handles 1.38 million tonnes of imports, exports in Q11 minute ago
-
Dengue cases in Laos hit 1,837 in Q11 minute ago
-
Biden, Netanyahu to speak Thursday following Gaza aid deaths: US official2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores3 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert3 hours ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party3 hours ago
-
Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical study3 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert4 hours ago
-
Foden hits hat-trick as Man City crush Aston Villa4 hours ago
-
Togo delays April elections over political reforms4 hours ago