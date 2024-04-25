Chinese Defense Minister To Attend SCO Meeting In Kazakhstan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, from Wednesday to Friday.
Dong will also pay a visit to the country during this period, said China's Ministry of Defense on Thursday.
During the meeting, Dong will deliver a speech and engage in discussions with delegation heads from relevant nations on topics encompassing global and regional affairs, as well as defense and security collaboration.
In addition, while visiting Kazakhstan, Dong will participate in meetings and dialogues with officials from the Kazakh government and defense sectors.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy visits TomatoWorld in Netherlands5 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan should engage in greater counter-terrorism cooperation to combat hostile forces: Khu ..5 minutes ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens5 minutes ago
-
Macron, in key speech, warns that Europe 'is mortal'5 minutes ago
-
China continues to battle flood in Pearl River basin15 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Tanzania's flash floods rises to 155: PM25 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher35 minutes ago
-
Two runaway army horses in 'serious condition': UK minister35 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's health ministry issues heat advisory amid soaring temperature45 minutes ago
-
Russian oil production facility in Siberia catches fire45 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.48 pct higher45 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Ukraine access to ATACMS will not impact outcome of conflict55 minutes ago