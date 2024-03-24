Chinese-invest First Wind Power Plant In Bangladesh Fully Into Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) With the last wind-driven generator installed, Cox's Bazar wind plant, the first centralized wind power project in Bangladesh invested and constructed by Chinese enterprises, was fully put into operation on Sunday.
The wind power project, located in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, some 400 km away from capital Dhaka, is invested by Wuling Power Corp., a subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), and built by PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Corp..
Upon full operation, the project will provide Bangladesh with about 145 million kWh of clean electricity per year, reduce coal consumption by 44,600 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 109,200 tons, as well as meet the electricity demand of 100,000 households.
Md. Abdul Kader Goni, the executive engineer of Bangladesh Power Development board, told Xinhua that Bangladesh entered the era of first commercial wind power with the establishment of the wind power plant at Cox's Bazar.
Hei Zhao, general manager of Bangladesh division of Wuling Power Corp., said this is the first time that Chinese enterprises have introduced wind power into Bangladesh as investors, filling the gap in the wind power field in Bangladesh.
"During the construction of the project, we used Chinese solutions, Chinese standards and Chinese equipment to promote the sustainable development of Bangladesh's renewable energy industry, while training the first batch of practical talents in the field of wind power for Bangladesh and providing more than 1,500 local jobs," he added.
Manik Ahamed, the Bangladeshi engineer of the project, said that Bangladesh need
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February1 minute ago
-
Russian cruise missile breaches Polish airspace: army1 minute ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish2 minutes ago
-
China's gaming market sees 15.12-pct revenue growth in Feb.2 minutes ago
-
China-Indonesia joint scientific expedition sets Indonesia's highest diving record2 minutes ago
-
Forest, bush fires lead to slight haze in Brunei2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses delight in hosting Saudi Defense Minister12 minutes ago
-
PM wishes speedy recovery of King Charles, Princess Catherine12 minutes ago
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia21 minutes ago
-
Five not-so-famous things about the Impressionist movement21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will always be voice of occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian peoples: Munir Akram22 minutes ago
-
Paris museum takes visitors back 150 years to Impressionism's birth32 minutes ago