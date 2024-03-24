Chinese-invest first wind power plant in Bangladesh fully into operation

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) With the last wind-driven generator installed, Cox's Bazar wind plant, the first centralized wind power project in Bangladesh invested and constructed by Chinese enterprises, was fully put into operation on Sunday.

The wind power project, located in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, some 400 km away from capital Dhaka, is invested by Wuling Power Corp., a subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), and built by PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Corp..

Upon full operation, the project will provide Bangladesh with about 145 million kWh of clean electricity per year, reduce coal consumption by 44,600 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 109,200 tons, as well as meet the electricity demand of 100,000 households.

Md. Abdul Kader Goni, the executive engineer of Bangladesh Power Development board, told Xinhua that Bangladesh entered the era of first commercial wind power with the establishment of the wind power plant at Cox's Bazar.

Hei Zhao, general manager of Bangladesh division of Wuling Power Corp., said this is the first time that Chinese enterprises have introduced wind power into Bangladesh as investors, filling the gap in the wind power field in Bangladesh.

"During the construction of the project, we used Chinese solutions, Chinese standards and Chinese equipment to promote the sustainable development of Bangladesh's renewable energy industry, while training the first batch of practical talents in the field of wind power for Bangladesh and providing more than 1,500 local jobs," he added.

Manik Ahamed, the Bangladeshi engineer of the project, said that Bangladesh need