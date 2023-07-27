Open Menu

Chlorine Gas Leak At Egyptian Plant Kills 1, Injures 83 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

One woman was killed and 83 others were injured as a result of a chlorine gas leak at a sewage station in Egypt's Qena governorate, Egyptian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) One woman was killed and 83 others were injured as a result of a chlorine gas leak at a sewage station in Egypt's Qena governorate, Egyptian media reported on Thursday.

All the injured received first aid at the scene and later were transported to hospitals; they are said to be in stable condition, Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Qena Governor Ashraf El-Dawoudy visited the injured and explained that the gas escaped from one of the cylinders at the mechanical workshop of the sewage treatment plant when it was about to be refilled, according to the report.

Technical specialists managed to fix the cylinder and took it out of the city, the newspaper said.

Chlorine is a a yellow-green gas at room temperature. At high concentration, it is extremely poisonous to most living organisms. It was used as a poison gas weapon during World War I.

