CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Kazakhstan in April - Executive Secretary

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are due to discuss humanitarian and political cooperation during their next regular meeting in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, on April 3, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said on Tuesday.

The CIS Foreign Ministers' Council last convened in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on October 10.

"It [the meeting] will presumably be held in Almaty on April 3 next year. The proposal was put forward by Kazakhstan and supported by all [the parties]. Important documents to be discussed will essentially concern humanitarian and political cooperation," Lebedev told reporters.

The executive secretary noted that during the next session, the participants would take stock of the 2019 consultations among foreign ministries and schedule meetings for 2020.

Lebedev added that the agenda was under consideration and would be presented later.

The CIS was created in 1991 to facilitate cooperation between the former Soviet republics, namely Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.