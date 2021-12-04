Colorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) A US judge ruled that the Colorado man charged with a mass shooting that killed 10 individuals at a King Soopers store was not competent to stand trial, the Denver Post reported.

The man charged with the shooting, 22-year old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transported to the state hospital in Pueblo, where he will undergo mental health treatment before proceeding with a criminal trial against him, the report said, citing Boulder District Court Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke's ruling on Friday.

He faces 115 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a responding police officer.

No motive for the shooting has been provided to the public.

The incompetence ruling will delay the case for at least three months, the report said. Alissa's competency could be restored through treatment and medication despite backsliding in recent months, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty reportedly said.

Alissa, born in Syria in 1999, later became a naturalized US citizen.