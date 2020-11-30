UrduPoint.com
'Corona-Pandemie,' 'Lockdown' Picked as Germany's Words of Year

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Society of the German Language (GfdS) has picked "Corona-Pandemie" (the coronavirus pandemic) and "lockdown" as the words of the passing year.

"As expected, 'Corona-Pandemie' has become the word of 2020. This decision was made by the jury of the Society of German Language in Wiesbaden. This complex word describes a theme that has been dominating almost the whole year," GfdS said on Monday.

The English word "lockdown" ranks second on the list of top words of 2020.

To curb the second wave of the pandemic, Germany entered a "lockdown light" in early November, shutting restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues, but keeping schools and shops open, unlike during the springtime. Gatherings of more than five are also banned. The current lockdown is set to last until December 20. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has not ruled out that the restrictions may be extended through the first months of 2021.

