Coronavirus Cases In Germany Exceed 108,000 With Over 2,100 Deaths - Authorities

Thu 09th April 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Germany has exceeded the 2,000 mark ” reaching 2,107 ” from over 108,000 reported cases by midnight Thursday, the official Robert Koch Institute (RKI) dashboard shows.

Over the course of the day, just under 5,000 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 and 246 succumbed to it.

At the same time, over 3,600 people had completely recovered, bringing the total number of survivors to just under 50,000.

The southern region of Bavaria remains the most affected, with over 28,000 cases with the North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg both at around 21,000 cases in total.

Although the mortality rate from the disease has increased to 1.8 percent from about 0.5 percent throughout most of March, it remains among the lowest in the world.

