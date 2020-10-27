Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,160,768 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,160,768 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 43,516,870 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 29,437,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 5,273 new deaths and 428,884 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 488, followed by the United States with 464 and Argentina with 405.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 225,739 deaths from 8,704,968 cases. At least 3,460,455 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 157,397 deaths from 5,409,854 cases, India with 119,502 deaths from 7,946,429 cases, Mexico with 89,171 deaths from 895,326 cases, and the United Kingdom with 44,998 deaths from 894,690 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 104 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 93, Spain 75, Bolivia 74.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,826 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,928 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 393,258 deaths from 10,992,419 cases, Europe 264,878 deaths from 9,113,729 infections, and the United States and Canada 235,702 deaths from 8,922,836 cases.

Asia has reported 167,080 deaths from 10,264,812 cases, the middle East 57,306 deaths from 2,459,812 cases, Africa 41,528 deaths from 1,729,101 cases, and Oceania 1,016 deaths from 34,165 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.