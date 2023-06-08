UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - West Ham United FC Beats Fiorentina To Win Europa Conference League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:20 AM

CORRECTION - West Ham United FC Beats Fiorentina to Win Europa Conference League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) London's West Ham United football club on Wednesday defeated Italy's Fiorentina 2-1 in the final game of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/2023.

The final match, held in the Czech Republic's capital Prague, ended 2-1 in favor of the English football team, with Said Benrahma's 62nd-minute goal in penalty and Jarrod Bowen's 90th-minute goal.

Fiorentina player Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 67th minute.

West Ham United won the second European Cup in their history and their first since 1965, when the Londoners took the European Cup Winners Cup.

