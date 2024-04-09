Open Menu

CPJ Calls On Taliban To Drop Plans To Restrict Facebook Access In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM

CPJ calls on Taliban to drop plans to restrict Facebook access in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the Taliban not to move ahead with their plans to restrict or block access to Facebook in Afghanistan, saying that would further impede the free flow of information in the country.

On April 6, Najibullah Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, announced that they have finalized a plan to restrict or completely block access to Facebook in Afghanistan

“The Taliban’s plan to restrict or block access to Facebook would be a further blow to freedom of information in Afghanistan,” Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, said in a statement.

“Social media platforms, including Facebook, have helped to fill a void left by the decline of the Afghan media industry since the Taliban’s August 2021 takeover and the ensuing crackdown on press freedom," she said.

"The proposed ban highlights the worsening censorship by the Taliban."

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms widely used by media outlets to disseminate news and information in Afghanistan, including TOLOnews, which has over 4.5 million followers on Facebook, CPJ pointed out.

When contacted, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CPJ via messaging app that “Facebook will not be banned but restrictions will be imposed on it,” according to the press release.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Technology Social Media Facebook April August Media Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

2 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

2 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

3 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

2 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

2 hours ago
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

2 hours ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

3 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

2 hours ago
 Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers or ..

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

3 hours ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From World