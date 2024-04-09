CPJ Calls On Taliban To Drop Plans To Restrict Facebook Access In Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the Taliban not to move ahead with their plans to restrict or block access to Facebook in Afghanistan, saying that would further impede the free flow of information in the country.
On April 6, Najibullah Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, announced that they have finalized a plan to restrict or completely block access to Facebook in Afghanistan
“The Taliban’s plan to restrict or block access to Facebook would be a further blow to freedom of information in Afghanistan,” Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, said in a statement.
“Social media platforms, including Facebook, have helped to fill a void left by the decline of the Afghan media industry since the Taliban’s August 2021 takeover and the ensuing crackdown on press freedom," she said.
"The proposed ban highlights the worsening censorship by the Taliban."
Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms widely used by media outlets to disseminate news and information in Afghanistan, including TOLOnews, which has over 4.5 million followers on Facebook, CPJ pointed out.
When contacted, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CPJ via messaging app that “Facebook will not be banned but restrictions will be imposed on it,” according to the press release.
Recent Stories
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA
More Stories From World
-
Rudi Voeller extends deal as Germany sporting director until 202643 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
Auger-Aliassime wins Monte Carlo opener, books Alcaraz clash1 hour ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 981 hour ago
-
Mortar fire kills three Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo1 hour ago
-
Totality insanity: Eclipse mania grips North America1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to committee2 hours ago
-
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set3 hours ago
-
White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship charge4 hours ago
-
Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen4 hours ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 974 hours ago