Croatia Declares National Day Of Mourning For Quake Victims On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:24 PM
Croatia will pay tribute on Wednesday to those killed in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Croatia will pay tribute on Wednesday to those killed in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday.
"Saturday, Saturday 2, will be declared a day of mourning. Today we will make steps to provide emergency assistance as soon as possible," he said during a cabinet meeting.
The government will set up an account for donations to those affected by the earthquake and will disburse an equivalent of $19.5 million in aid to the worst-hit areas, Plenkovic added.
The small central European nation was jolted by a series of tremors on Tuesday morning, followed by a strong quake that collapsed buildings in the towns of Petrinja and Sisak. Seven people died and another 30 were injured.