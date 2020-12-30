Croatia Declares National Day of Mourning for Quake Victims on Saturday

Croatia will pay tribute on Wednesday to those killed in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Croatia will pay tribute on Wednesday to those killed in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday.

"Saturday, Saturday 2, will be declared a day of mourning. Today we will make steps to provide emergency assistance as soon as possible," he said during a cabinet meeting.

The government will set up an account for donations to those affected by the earthquake and will disburse an equivalent of $19.5 million in aid to the worst-hit areas, Plenkovic added.

The small central European nation was jolted by a series of tremors on Tuesday morning, followed by a strong quake that collapsed buildings in the towns of Petrinja and Sisak. Seven people died and another 30 were injured.