Croatian President Rules Out Sending Troops to Border Amid Migrant Buildup

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Friday he was opposed to deploying troops to the border, arguing that the migrant surge on the EU's frontier did not threaten the nation.

"[Sending] the army to the border is not relevant to the present situation," the president said after the Balkan nation's security council met to discuss the migrant buildup on the Turkish border with Greece.

Croatia sent troops to guard one of the EU's longest external borders amid the 2015 migrant influx. Milanovic said military presence was not needed this time because migrants did not threaten Croatia's sovereignty.

Thousands of mostly Syrian migrants massed at the Turkish border in the hope of crossing into Europe after President Tayyip Erdogan said the way was open. The EU disputes this. Serbia and Macedonia said they were considering sending military reinforcements to their borders.