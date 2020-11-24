UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Gov't Intends To Conduct Mass Testing Of Citizens For COVID Free Of Charge - Babis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Czech Gov't Intends to Conduct Mass Testing of Citizens for COVID Free of Charge - Babis

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Czech Republic intends to follow the suit of Slovakia and conduct nationwide voluntary and free testing of the population for the coronavirus in December, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

In late October, Slovakia announced mass testing of its population for the coronavirus on the weekends. The country has already conducted such testing of citizens over 10 years old three times. The first time, 3.6 million people ” over half of the 5.45-million population ” took part in nationwide testing from October 31-November 1. Another 2 million people participated from November 7-8. The third mass testing event was held only in settlements where the largest number of positive results was previously recorded. The events were organized by the defense ministry.

"I would be glad if we had time to do this even before Christmas [on December 25]. To allow all citizens at least 10 days or a week before Christmas to test for antigen voluntarily and free of charge," Babis said at a meeting with representatives of the Czech Defense Ministry, who were asked to set up a mass testing plan.

The Czech Republic saw its daily infection rate drop over the past several weeks. On Tuesday 4,377 new cases were registered in the country, while in late October the number of infections per day was over three times higher.

So far, more than 496,600 out of 2.9 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, including about 405,900 recoveries and 7,360 fatalities. There are currently 83,296 active cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Czech Republic Slovakia October November December Event All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

26 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 kicks off today al ..

26 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

26 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.