'Danke Franz': Germany lights a candle for football icon Beckenbauer

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) "Suddenly darker, quieter, poorer": the words of Bayern Munich summed up the mood of a bereaved Germany on Tuesday as the country mourned the legendary footballer Franz Beckenbauer, the man they called "the Kaiser".

Residents in Beckenbauer's home city of Munich braved freezing cold to pay their respects, bringing flowers a day after the death was announced of Germany's greatest football icon, a World Cup winner as both player and manager.

The headquarters of Bayern Munich on Saebener Strasse were a point of pilgrimage for fans of Beckenbauer, who spent most of his playing career at the club, winning four of his five Bundesliga titles and three European Cups in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

"Brazil had Pele, Argentina had (Diego) Maradona.

As a German, I don't want to belittle the others, but Franz Beckenbauer is the greatest for me," Henryk Mnich, 49, told AFP outside the club's offices.

Flowers were placed in front of the building and a candle lit in honour of Beckenbauer, who died at the age of 78 on Sunday.

Playing alongside the likes of Gerd Mueller and Sepp Maier in the 1960s and 1970s, Beckenbauer helped Bayern on the way to becoming one of the world's top footballing powers.

Subsequently, Beckenbauer steered the club to further successes as its president from 1994 to 2009, working with former Bayern teammates Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"I will never forget you, as a teammate, as a sportsman, but above all as a man," Maier wrote on the Sport1 website.