Open Menu

'Danke Franz': Germany Lights A Candle For Football Icon Beckenbauer

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 02:00 AM

'Danke Franz': Germany lights a candle for football icon Beckenbauer

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) "Suddenly darker, quieter, poorer": the words of Bayern Munich summed up the mood of a bereaved Germany on Tuesday as the country mourned the legendary footballer Franz Beckenbauer, the man they called "the Kaiser".

Residents in Beckenbauer's home city of Munich braved freezing cold to pay their respects, bringing flowers a day after the death was announced of Germany's greatest football icon, a World Cup winner as both player and manager.

The headquarters of Bayern Munich on Saebener Strasse were a point of pilgrimage for fans of Beckenbauer, who spent most of his playing career at the club, winning four of his five Bundesliga titles and three European Cups in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

"Brazil had Pele, Argentina had (Diego) Maradona.

As a German, I don't want to belittle the others, but Franz Beckenbauer is the greatest for me," Henryk Mnich, 49, told AFP outside the club's offices.

Flowers were placed in front of the building and a candle lit in honour of Beckenbauer, who died at the age of 78 on Sunday.

Playing alongside the likes of Gerd Mueller and Sepp Maier in the 1960s and 1970s, Beckenbauer helped Bayern on the way to becoming one of the world's top footballing powers.

Subsequently, Beckenbauer steered the club to further successes as its president from 1994 to 2009, working with former Bayern teammates Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"I will never forget you, as a teammate, as a sportsman, but above all as a man," Maier wrote on the Sport1 website.

Related Topics

Football World German Died Germany Munich Man Argentina Brazil Sunday All From Top Bayern

Recent Stories

First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

2 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

3 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

3 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

3 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

3 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

3 hours ago
Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

3 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

3 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

3 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

3 hours ago
 Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in ..

Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in accident

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 hours ago

More Stories From World