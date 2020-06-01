UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date For Poland's Presidential Election To Be Decided Within 14 Days- Electoral Commission

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:38 PM

Date for Poland's Presidential Election to Be Decided Within 14 Days- Electoral Commission

The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house, the Sejm, now has 14 days to announce a new date for the presidential election, as the National Electoral Commission's declaration that the May 10 vote was invalid was promulgated on Monday in a publication of legal acts, called the Dziennik Ustaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house, the Sejm, now has 14 days to announce a new date for the presidential election, as the National Electoral Commission's declaration that the May 10 vote was invalid was promulgated on Monday in a publication of legal acts, called the Dziennik Ustaw.

The National Electoral Commission had issued a decree declaring the elections invalid almost three weeks prior, but the document was not promulgated, meaning it had not yet entered into force.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chief of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has decided to postpone the election due to the failure of preparing to hold the vote through postal ballot amid the epidemiological situation.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. In addition to Duda, nine other presidential nominees are registered for the 2020 election.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Poland May August 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian move of expellin ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Health Minister Says Country's Infant Mort ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil virus toll surges, Pope address after 3 mon ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands join new US anti-racism protests as Trum ..

3 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Says He, H ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases near 415,000

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.