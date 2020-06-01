The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house, the Sejm, now has 14 days to announce a new date for the presidential election, as the National Electoral Commission's declaration that the May 10 vote was invalid was promulgated on Monday in a publication of legal acts, called the Dziennik Ustaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house, the Sejm, now has 14 days to announce a new date for the presidential election, as the National Electoral Commission's declaration that the May 10 vote was invalid was promulgated on Monday in a publication of legal acts, called the Dziennik Ustaw.

The National Electoral Commission had issued a decree declaring the elections invalid almost three weeks prior, but the document was not promulgated, meaning it had not yet entered into force.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chief of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has decided to postpone the election due to the failure of preparing to hold the vote through postal ballot amid the epidemiological situation.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. In addition to Duda, nine other presidential nominees are registered for the 2020 election.