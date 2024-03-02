Defending Champ De Minaur Books Acapulco Title Clash With Ruud
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Defending champion Alex De Minaur booked a return to the Acapulco ATP final on Friday as Jack Draper retired while trailing in the third set of their semi-final.
Australia's De Minaur will battle for the title on Saturday with sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway, who rallied to beat second-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Third-seeded De Minaur was up 6-3, 2-6, 4-0 when Draper called it a day due to an undisclosed illness. The Aussie admitted he'd found it hard to maintain his game plan as Britain's Draper faded.
"I think those are the types of situations which are the hardest to control as a player, because you're stuck in two minds," De Minaur said. "One mind is, all right, you can see your opponent hurting. So let's just try and put the ball in the court and make him just miss.
"What you really have to do is play the same style of tennis that you were that got you to that stage. So it's extremely hard to focus in those situations, and often these are the matches that can complicate themselves.
"
Draper, who had dropped just 11 games in three matches to reach the semis, was piling on the pressure when he received treatment from the ATP trainer and tournament doctor late in the second set.
The left-hander was able to level the match, but he was hindered early in the third as De Minaur raced to a 4-0 lead, and Draper called a halt after he was broken a second time.
De Minaur said he wished Draper a "speedy recovery."
"He's a hell of a player, a hell of a talent and I hope it's nothing too serious," said De Minaur, who is coming off a runner-up finish to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam.
Ruud battled back from a break down in the third set, taking advantage when Rune appeared to be slowed by cramping.
"Some unforced errors crept up on him and I served really well in the last game to close it out," Ruud said.
Recent Stories
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
More Stories From World
-
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win2 seconds ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday12 seconds ago
-
Biden announces US aid air drops in Gaza10 minutes ago
-
Christopher Nolan rebuilt Los Alamos 'in secret' for 'Oppenheimer'20 minutes ago
-
'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles30 minutes ago
-
Food or medicine? Stark choice for sick Argentines30 minutes ago
-
In relaxed encounter, leaders of Venezuela, Guyana exchange gifts30 minutes ago
-
Biden hails Italian PM's Ukraine stance as US aid fears mount30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results60 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency1 hour ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results1 hour ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency1 hour ago