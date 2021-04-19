UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Says Prosecution Failed To Prove Officer Chauvin's Guilt Beyond Reasonable Doubt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Defense Says Prosecution Failed to Prove Officer Chauvin's Guilt Beyond Reasonable Doubt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The defense for former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin said on Monday that the prosecution failed to meet the "beyond a reasonable doubt" criteria in its effort to prove the his guilt in the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Both sides are presenting their final arguments before the jury passes a verdict over last year's incident that sparked a nationwide wave of protests against a racially motivated police brutality.

"I submit to you that the state has failed to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," lawyer Eric Nelson said.

Nelson challenged both arguments put forth by the prosecution that Floyd died of oxygen deprivation and that Chauvin used unreasonable level of force in violation of police instructions.

Nelson argued that asphyxia as a cause of death may be incompatible with a 98 percent oxygen saturation level found in Floyd's blood samples. He reiterated that the ability to talk suggests the ability to breathe.

The defense sought to prove that Floyd could have died of a fatal cardiac event caused by preexisting health conditions together with a drug overdose.

Referring to his client as "a reasonable police officer," Nelson urged the jury to review the incident in its entirety, not just 9 minutes and 29 seconds the prosecution chose to focus on.

"Officers are entitled to take into consideration what you and I don't think about... Human behavior can be unpredictable. Noone knows it better than a police officer," Nelson said.

The defense attorney noted that Chauvin was initially canceled from the call, but later summoned for a back up as three of his rookie colleagues struggled to overcome Floyd's "active resistance" and place him in a patrol car. Nelson cited regulations that allow officers to keep suspects contained, confined and controlled until they are no longer resistant. He also mentioned the upset bypassers' crowd who changed Chauvin perception of what was happening and may have prevented a timely emergency assistance to Floyd.

"Compare the evidence against itself. Test it, challenge it, compare it to the law, read the instructions in their entirety. Start from the point of a presumption of innocence and see how far the state can get," Nelson told the jury.

The prosecution sought to prove that the physical force applied by Chauvin on Floyd's back and neck during the arrest on May 25, 2020 caused the African American's death and violated police guidelines. Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and 10 years in prison respectively.

Related Topics

Murder Police Car Died Nelson George Minneapolis May 2020 Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

42 minutes ago

CTD arrests five terrorists in Jamshoro

2 minutes ago

Chairman, Dy Chairman condole with Saleem Safi

2 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad reviews performance of Revenue depar ..

2 minutes ago

18 bikers performing one-wheeling, apprehended

2 minutes ago

NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.