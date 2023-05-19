UrduPoint.com

Deliveries Of Deadlier Weapons To Ukraine Makes West Accomplice Of War Crimes - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Deliveries of Deadlier Weapons to Ukraine Makes West Accomplice of War Crimes - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The collective West has become a warring party in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and an accomplice of war crimes, as it keeps providing the Kiev regime with more and deadlier weapons, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The delivery of more and more powerful weapons systems and their ongoing transfer of them to Kiev in order to carry out strikes, and also training of Ukrainian armed forces on their own territory, means that these states are not only parties to the armed conflict with Russia according to the Hague Convention from 1907 on the rights and obligations of neutral states and in war, but they're also accomplices of war crimes of the UAF and nationalist battalions," Nebenzia said during a meeting at the UN Security Council.

Nebenzia said the intentions of the countries of the collective West are far from noble and are not based on high humanitarian values, as they pretend, but rather on using Ukraine as a testing site for their weapons.

The Russian ambassador also said that Ukraine is being dragged by its Western partners into a prolonged conflict to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia even though it may mean "fighting to the last Ukrainian."

To fulfill their strategic objectives in Ukraine, the collective West is imposing its rules on everyone and continues to deliver weapons to Kiev to the tune of billions of Dollars of taxpayers' money, Nebenzia said.

The comments made by UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace that London was stepping up weapons deliveries to Ukraine in order to discourage other Western states from forcing Kiev to make concession for peace are a proof that NATO is not interested in ending the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Russia London Kiev Wallace United Kingdom SITE Money May From Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

51 minutes ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

2 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

2 hours ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

2 hours ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

2 hours ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.