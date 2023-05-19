Deliveries of Deadlier Weapons to Ukraine Makes West Accomplice of War Crimes - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The collective West has become a warring party in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and an accomplice of war crimes, as it keeps providing the Kiev regime with more and deadlier weapons, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The delivery of more and more powerful weapons systems and their ongoing transfer of them to Kiev in order to carry out strikes, and also training of Ukrainian armed forces on their own territory, means that these states are not only parties to the armed conflict with Russia according to the Hague Convention from 1907 on the rights and obligations of neutral states and in war, but they're also accomplices of war crimes of the UAF and nationalist battalions," Nebenzia said during a meeting at the UN Security Council.

Nebenzia said the intentions of the countries of the collective West are far from noble and are not based on high humanitarian values, as they pretend, but rather on using Ukraine as a testing site for their weapons.

The Russian ambassador also said that Ukraine is being dragged by its Western partners into a prolonged conflict to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia even though it may mean "fighting to the last Ukrainian."

To fulfill their strategic objectives in Ukraine, the collective West is imposing its rules on everyone and continues to deliver weapons to Kiev to the tune of billions of Dollars of taxpayers' money, Nebenzia said.

The comments made by UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace that London was stepping up weapons deliveries to Ukraine in order to discourage other Western states from forcing Kiev to make concession for peace are a proof that NATO is not interested in ending the conflict.