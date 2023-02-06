Destruction From Earthquake Reported in Turkish City of Kahramanmaras

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Destruction from the earthquake that occurred in Turkey in the early hours of Monday was observed in the city of Kahramanmaras in the country's Mediterranean Region, the Turkish NTV channel reports.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.

5-magnitude earthquake occurred in central Turkey, northwest of the city of Gaziantep, at 01:17 GMT on Monday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles). Later, the earthquake's magnitude was revised to 7.8.

NTV reported early on Monday morning that the earthquake was felt in many cities in Turkey and led to the collapse of buildings in Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir and Malatya. Aftershocks continue, the tv channel said.

Residents of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, told Sputnik that they felt an earthquake during the night.