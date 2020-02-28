Developments in Libya Indicate Possible Breakdown of Ceasefire - UN Special Envoy

The past 24 hours in Libya saw a serious breach of ceasefire, could indicate potential full breakdown of the truce, UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said Friday

According to Salame, a family of five died in one of the strikes.

The UN representative remarked that the talks on political settlement, the economy or the military issues could not move forward while the military action was ongoing.