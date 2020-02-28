UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developments In Libya Indicate Possible Breakdown Of Ceasefire - UN Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

Developments in Libya Indicate Possible Breakdown of Ceasefire - UN Special Envoy

The past 24 hours in Libya saw a serious breach of ceasefire, could indicate potential full breakdown of the truce, UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The past 24 hours in Libya saw a serious breach of ceasefire, could indicate potential full breakdown of the truce, UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said Friday.

According to Salame, a family of five died in one of the strikes.

The UN representative remarked that the talks on political settlement, the economy or the military issues could not move forward while the military action was ongoing.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Libya Family

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

40 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

1 hour ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

1 hour ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

1 hour ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

2 hours ago

Zar Wali posted Press Secretary to Chief Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.