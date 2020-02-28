Developments In Libya Indicate Possible Breakdown Of Ceasefire - UN Special Envoy
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:27 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The past 24 hours in Libya saw a serious breach of ceasefire, could indicate potential full breakdown of the truce, UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said Friday.
According to Salame, a family of five died in one of the strikes.
The UN representative remarked that the talks on political settlement, the economy or the military issues could not move forward while the military action was ongoing.