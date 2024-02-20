Doha meeting urges Afghanistan not to become 'hotbed' of terrorist activities: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the Doha meeting on Afghanistan that it covered all the main areas of concern, including that the Taliban-ruled country does not become a "hotbed" of terrorist activities, and that it was at peace with all, including its neighbours.

“We want an Afghanistan in peace, peace with itself and peace with its neighbours and able to assume the commitments and the international obligations of a sovereign State … in relation to the international community, its neighbours and in relation to the rights of its own populations,” he told reporters at the conclusion of two-day meeting with regional and national special envoys for Afghanistan.

The UN chief said that there was consensus among delegates over what needs to happen, although the Taliban were not taking part, according to a transcript of the press conference released at UN Headquarters in New York.

The meeting took place in the wake of a spike in terrorist attacks by Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) across Pakistan.

The secretary-general said there was also consensus at the meeting on the process to reach this objective, noting proposals outlined in an independent review on an integrated and coherent approach conducted by Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, the special coordinator or the task, in line with a Security Council resolution.

It covered all the main areas of concern, Guterres said, including ensuring Afghanistan does not become "the hotbed of terrorist activities that impact other countries," and to be inclusive.

The review notes the importance of upholding human rights, in particular for women and girls; and concern but also a recognition of the progress made in combatting drug production and drug trafficking.

The UN chief also underscored the need for effective humanitarian assistance to the country, as well as long-term questions on Afghanistan’s future development.

Guterres further noted ongoing cooperation between Afghanistan and neighbouring countries, such as trade and infrastructure development, or bilateral arrangements on combatting illicit drugs trade.

However, there are a set of key questions, “in which we are stuck”, he added.

“On one hand Afghanistan remains with a government that is not recognized internationally, and in many aspects not integrated in the global institutions and global economy,” he said.

And on the other hand, there is a common international perception of deteriorating human rights, particularly for women and girls.

The UN chief underscored the need to overcome the deadlock and produce a common roadmap, which addresses international concerns and those of the de facto authorities simultaneously.

In response to a correspondent’s question on the lack of participation of the Taliban authorities, the UN chief said that the group presented a set of conditions for its participation, “that were not acceptable.”

“These conditions first of all denied us the right to talk to other representatives of the Afghan society and demanded a treatment that would, I would say, to a large extent be similar to recognition.”

On another question, Guterres said the meeting was very useful and the discussions were “absolutely needed”.

“Obviously it would be better if we would also have the opportunity after the meeting ... to discuss our conclusions with the de facto authorities. It did not happen today, it will happen in the near future.”