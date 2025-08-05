Open Menu

Dr Zakir Naik Stuns Fans With Thrilling Bungee Jump In Bali

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali

59-year-old Islamic speaker performs a spectacular bungee jump from a height of 430 feet on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Renowned Muslim scholar and preacher Dr Zakir Naik has once again surprised his followers — this time not with a lecture or debate, but with a bold and adventurous feat.

The 59-year-old Islamic speaker performed a spectacular bungee jump from a height of 430 feet on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali.

He shared videos and photos of the daring experience on his social media accounts, leaving fans both shocked and delighted.

Dr Naik didn’t stop at bungee jumping — he also took part in other adrenaline-pumping activities such as cliff jumping and water sliding, thoroughly enjoying each adventure.

This is not the first time Dr Naik has taken part in such thrilling sports. Last year, during a visit to Uganda, he completed a bungee jump from a height of 165 feet.

Bungee jumping is a popular extreme sport that involves leaping from a high platform while attached to a strong, elastic cord. The cord stops the fall and rebounds the jumper upwards, creating a thrilling swinging sensation.

