Envoy urges role of EU, HR bodies to end Indian systemic abuses in IIOJK

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday called upon the international community, including the European Union and human rights organizations, to uphold their moral and legal obligations by taking meaningful steps to end India's systemic abuses and deliver justice to the Kashmiri people.

The ambassador, in his keynote address at a ceremony to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, strongly condemned India’s ongoing atrocities and attempts at demographic engineering in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was a somber reminder of the ongoing suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with their legitimate struggle.

The programme featured moving speeches and poetic tributes. President of the Pakistan Press Club Belgium Imran Saqib delivered powerful verses that captured the pain, perseverance, and indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for self-determination.

In his address, Chairman of the Kashmir Council–EU Ali Raza Syed emphasized the urgent need for sustained international attention and accountability to address the deepening humanitarian crisis.

President of the Kashmir Peace Forum, Chaudhry Naseer drew attention to the decades-long oppression of the Kashmiri people and the need for unified international efforts to uphold justice and human rights in IIOJK.

In recognition of his invaluable services in highlighting the Kashmir cause in the European Union, the ambassador awarded a Certificate of Recognition to the Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed.

Earlier, the embassy had also held a week-long photo exhibition presenting a stark visual account of the human rights situation in IIOJK, portraying the suffering of Kashmiri civilians and the resilience of their resistance.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani-Belgian community members, journalists, students, and Embassy officials.

The participants expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and renewed their commitment to advocating for their cause at every relevant international forum.