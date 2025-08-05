Open Menu

Envoy Urges Role Of EU, HR Bodies To End Indian Systemic Abuses In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Envoy urges role of EU, HR bodies to end Indian systemic abuses in IIOJK

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday called upon the international community, including the European Union and human rights organizations, to uphold their moral and legal obligations by taking meaningful steps to end India's systemic abuses and deliver justice to the Kashmiri people.

The ambassador, in his keynote address at a ceremony to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, strongly condemned India’s ongoing atrocities and attempts at demographic engineering in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was a somber reminder of the ongoing suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with their legitimate struggle.

The programme featured moving speeches and poetic tributes. President of the Pakistan Press Club Belgium Imran Saqib delivered powerful verses that captured the pain, perseverance, and indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for self-determination.

In his address, Chairman of the Kashmir Council–EU Ali Raza Syed emphasized the urgent need for sustained international attention and accountability to address the deepening humanitarian crisis.

President of the Kashmir Peace Forum, Chaudhry Naseer drew attention to the decades-long oppression of the Kashmiri people and the need for unified international efforts to uphold justice and human rights in IIOJK.

In recognition of his invaluable services in highlighting the Kashmir cause in the European Union, the ambassador awarded a Certificate of Recognition to the Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed.

Earlier, the embassy had also held a week-long photo exhibition presenting a stark visual account of the human rights situation in IIOJK, portraying the suffering of Kashmiri civilians and the resilience of their resistance.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani-Belgian community members, journalists, students, and Embassy officials.

The participants expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and renewed their commitment to advocating for their cause at every relevant international forum.

Recent Stories

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

33 minutes ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

45 minutes ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

56 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

56 minutes ago
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

56 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

51 minutes ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

51 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

53 minutes ago
 WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kas ..

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

53 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World